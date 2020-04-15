Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Sells 130,055 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 130,055 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston comprises 5.0% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Lamb Weston worth $513,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LW. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Lamb Weston by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LW traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.95. 126,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,814. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

LW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.86.

In related news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

