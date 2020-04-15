Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 182,889 Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 182,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of Phibro Animal Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 466.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 948,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,562,000 after acquiring an additional 781,336 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,139,000 after acquiring an additional 36,854 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 595,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 191,170 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAHC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $22.33. 14,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,275. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.03. Phibro Animal Health Corp has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $36.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.87 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Gabelli cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Barclays raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, G.Research raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

