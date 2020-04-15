Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 196,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,392,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of Emergent Biosolutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,347,000 after buying an additional 215,503 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,035,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,791,000 after buying an additional 289,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,124,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,693,000 after buying an additional 161,148 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 642,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,638,000 after buying an additional 59,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,441,000 after buying an additional 23,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent Biosolutions alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EBS. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen started coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Emergent Biosolutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.42. 28,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.17. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $71.19. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.14.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.10). Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Emergent Biosolutions’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $188,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 37,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,283,939.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,413,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,405,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,806 shares of company stock valued at $11,315,420. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Biosolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Biosolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.