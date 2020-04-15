Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Invests $6.53 Million in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 295,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,531,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Pinnacle Financial Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 62.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,706,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 658,476 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,300,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,903.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 532,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,194,000 after acquiring an additional 518,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,720,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,120,000. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $37.86. 27,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average of $56.48. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.55.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PNFP has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director David B. Ingram acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.77 per share, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,918.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.55 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,146,040. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.