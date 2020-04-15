Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Invests $13.16 Million in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,337 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,000. Adobe makes up 0.1% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $725,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $9,669,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,428 shares of the software company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,579 shares of company stock valued at $10,743,467. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.44.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.21 on Wednesday, hitting $332.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,375. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $321.76 and a 200-day moving average of $317.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $153.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

