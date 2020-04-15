Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Invests $12.98 Million in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 314,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,981,000. NV5 Global makes up approximately 0.1% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVEE. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVEE. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Maxim Group lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,603. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $535.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. NV5 Global Inc has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $85.60.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08). NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

