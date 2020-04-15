Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Has $670.70 Million Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,301 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 58,307 shares during the quarter. NuVasive makes up 6.6% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.44% of NuVasive worth $670,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in NuVasive by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NuVasive by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NUVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded NuVasive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.83. The company had a trading volume of 100,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,977. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.88. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.93 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.