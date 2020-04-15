Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Has $6.66 Million Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,254 shares during the quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $7.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.83. The company had a trading volume of 139,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,517. The company has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.35.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $238.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.77.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

