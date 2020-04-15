Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Has $45.33 Million Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,642 shares during the quarter. Aspen Technology comprises 0.4% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Aspen Technology worth $45,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,498,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,479,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,157 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 518,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,683,000 after purchasing an additional 268,925 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 307,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,204,000 after purchasing an additional 215,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 362,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after acquiring an additional 193,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.43.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded down $3.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.58. 30,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.44. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $142.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.01.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

