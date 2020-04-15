Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Has $17.04 Million Position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,511 shares during the quarter. Arcosa comprises 0.2% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned 0.89% of Arcosa worth $17,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACA stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.21. 25,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.60. Arcosa Inc has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.30.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $446.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcosa Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 15,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $451,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 215,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,472,808.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACA. Stephens boosted their price objective on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Arcosa from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

