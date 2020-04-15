Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Has $14.94 Million Position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,853 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.1% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of SMIN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.15. 155,500 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07.

