Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Has $10.85 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 94,264 shares during the quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Quanta Services worth $10,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 18.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,554,000 after purchasing an additional 621,357 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 19,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 40,142 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 58,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 231,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.11.

Shares of PWR stock traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $32.57. 247,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average of $38.64.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $48,860.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,246.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

