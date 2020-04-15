Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,673 shares during the period. Generac makes up 3.6% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $368,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 151,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total transaction of $521,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,280,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,478,950 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNRC. Oppenheimer raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair raised shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

GNRC stock traded down $5.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.74. 71,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,768. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.26. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $118.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $590.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.75 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

