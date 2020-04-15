Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,110 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 0.2% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,233 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,842,000 after purchasing an additional 293,598 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Zoetis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,964,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,162,000 after purchasing an additional 407,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,851,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,765,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,762,000 after purchasing an additional 205,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

NYSE:ZTS traded down $4.05 on Wednesday, reaching $123.77. 204,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.85. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $1,646,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,441.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,756 shares of company stock valued at $19,911,928. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. G.Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.