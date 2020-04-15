Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 39,312 shares during the period. Advanced Energy Industries comprises about 0.1% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $12,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth $240,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $6,742,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEIS traded down $3.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $62.10. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $78.49.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Citigroup cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

