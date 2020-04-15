Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories Intl. comprises approximately 1.6% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $159,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at $3,819,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 7,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $1,221,839.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,931.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRL traded down $3.38 on Wednesday, reaching $139.21. The company had a trading volume of 37,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,404. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.56 and a 200-day moving average of $143.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $179.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.78.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

