Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 93,597 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,941,000. FTI Consulting comprises about 3.0% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of FTI Consulting as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at $3,774,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 89.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $478,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 97.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded down $9.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.13. 56,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,430. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $143.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.66.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Sidoti cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

