Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 93,597 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 93,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,941,000. FTI Consulting comprises about 3.0% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.25% of FTI Consulting as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at $3,774,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 89.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $478,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 97.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:FCN traded down $9.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.13. 56,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,430. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $143.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.66.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded FTI Consulting from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Sidoti cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.
