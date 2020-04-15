Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 443,925 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $12,026,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Perficient at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,019,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 588,147 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $27,096,000 after purchasing an additional 75,614 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 578,417 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $26,648,000 after purchasing an additional 345,124 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 506,693 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 384,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 490,018 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Perficient from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Perficient to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 40,667 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $1,742,174.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,793,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,871 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $162,969.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,804.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,792 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Perficient stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.99. The company had a trading volume of 459,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,363. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $53.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

