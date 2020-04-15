Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Agree Realty comprises about 0.1% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Agree Realty worth $14,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Agree Realty by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Agree Realty by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADC traded down $4.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.34. 633,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

In other news, Director Merrie S. Frankel purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $33,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon Leopold purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,762 shares in the company, valued at $200,521.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,600 shares of company stock worth $227,970. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

