Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,384 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients accounts for approximately 2.3% of Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC owned 0.41% of Darling Ingredients worth $237,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.08. 145,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,992. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54. Darling Ingredients Inc has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $859.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $1,297,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,728 shares in the company, valued at $24,635,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brad Phillips acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,452.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $189,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

