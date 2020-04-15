Contrasting Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) and United Continental (OTCMKTS:UAL)

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) and United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Deutsche Lufthansa and United Continental’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Lufthansa $40.80 billion 0.11 $1.36 billion $2.86 3.40 United Continental $43.26 billion 0.18 $3.01 billion $12.05 2.56

United Continental has higher revenue and earnings than Deutsche Lufthansa. United Continental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deutsche Lufthansa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Deutsche Lufthansa and United Continental, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Lufthansa 3 5 3 0 2.00 United Continental 1 8 8 0 2.41

Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.30%. United Continental has a consensus price target of $91.54, indicating a potential upside of 196.24%. Given United Continental’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Continental is more favorable than Deutsche Lufthansa.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Lufthansa and United Continental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Lufthansa 3.34% 13.10% 2.81% United Continental 6.96% 29.16% 6.03%

Volatility and Risk

Deutsche Lufthansa has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Continental has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Deutsche Lufthansa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of United Continental shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of United Continental shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Continental beats Deutsche Lufthansa on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries. The Logistics segment offers a range of cargo transport services for various cargos, including live animals, valuable cargo, mail, dangerous goods, and temperature-sensitive cargo. This segment serves approximately 300 destinations in approximately 100 countries. The MRO segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civilian commercial aircraft. It serves airlines and aircraft leasing companies, operators of VIP jets, and public-sector clients. The Catering segment offers catering, in-flight sales and in-flight entertainment, in-flight service equipment, and the associated logistics, as well as consulting services and operating airport lounges. The company also provides consulting and IT services for the aviation industry; training courses in simulator training, emergency and service drill, and e-learning; business travel management solutions in the area of payment and analysis of corporate travel; and aviation and transport insurance products, as well as insurance brokerage, reinsurance, and risk management services. As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 728 aircraft. Deutsche Lufthansa AG is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties. The company was formerly known as UAL Corporation and changed its name to United Continental Holdings, Inc. in October 2010. United Continental Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

