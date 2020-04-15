Contrasting Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) and Global Net Lease (NASDAQ:GNL)

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) and Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Caretrust REIT has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Caretrust REIT and Global Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caretrust REIT 0 4 4 0 2.50 Global Net Lease 0 1 3 0 2.75

Caretrust REIT presently has a consensus target price of $22.63, indicating a potential upside of 22.23%. Global Net Lease has a consensus target price of $21.63, indicating a potential upside of 51.65%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Caretrust REIT.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Caretrust REIT and Global Net Lease’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caretrust REIT $163.40 million 10.81 $46.36 million $1.36 13.61 Global Net Lease $306.21 million 4.17 $46.48 million $1.85 7.71

Global Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Caretrust REIT. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caretrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Caretrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Caretrust REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Caretrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Caretrust REIT pays out 73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Net Lease pays out 86.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Caretrust REIT has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Caretrust REIT and Global Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caretrust REIT 28.37% 5.12% 3.04% Global Net Lease 15.18% 2.90% 1.32%

Summary

Caretrust REIT beats Global Net Lease on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

