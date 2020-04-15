Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives $192.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

In related news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.91, for a total value of $7,136,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,701 shares of company stock worth $11,148,182 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STZ traded down $7.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.95. The stock had a trading volume of 589,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,319. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.59 and a 200 day moving average of $181.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -888.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.87. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

