Consensus Tops 24 Hour Volume of $191.00 (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Consensus token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00034779 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00054417 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,730.40 or 1.00017877 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00065742 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus Profile

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

