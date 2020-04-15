ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,097 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $34.08. 11,079,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,291,514. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.50. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.85.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.