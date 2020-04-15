CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.67 and last traded at $72.36, approximately 21,795 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 420,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.29.

CNMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered CONMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on CONMED from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.43.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average of $97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

In other news, Director John L. Workman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.63 per share, with a total value of $189,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,392.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 746,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,484,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the period.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

