Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Conagra’s shares have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock got a boost after the third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings release, wherein management said that it expects to exceed its previously-issued forecasts for fiscal 2020. Incidentally, the company’s fourth quarter to-date performance is gaining from solid shipments and consumption in the domestic retail business, stemming from coronavirus. This has helped the company counter softness in its foodservice business. Apart from this, Conagra has been benefiting from Pinnacle Foods’ inclusion, focus on snacks and frozen categories, and portfolio refinement efforts. To this end, its Sold businesses, however, weighed on the third-quarter show, wherein earnings and sales fell year over year and lagged the consensus mark. Input cost inflation is also a concern.”

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,494,821. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.