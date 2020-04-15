Comstock Metals (CVE:CSL) Shares Down 25%

Comstock Metals Ltd (CVE:CSL)’s share price fell 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 344,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 395% from the average session volume of 69,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02.

Comstock Metals Company Profile (CVE:CSL)

Comstock Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold and cobalt deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Preview SW gold project in the La Ronge district of Saskatchewan. It also holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Rawhide cobalt-silver project comprising 42 claim units covering an area of 662 hectares located in Ontario.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.