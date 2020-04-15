Comparing Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) and Grupo TMM SAB (NASDAQ:GTMAY)

Grupo TMM SAB (OTCMKTS:GTMAY) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:DCIX) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Grupo TMM SAB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Grupo TMM SAB and Performance Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo TMM SAB 0 0 0 0 N/A Performance Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Grupo TMM SAB and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo TMM SAB 0.94% 0.68% 0.34% Performance Shipping -119.41% -4.32% -3.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grupo TMM SAB and Performance Shipping’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo TMM SAB $76.74 million 0.30 $720,000.00 N/A N/A Performance Shipping $26.85 million 1.09 -$32.06 million N/A N/A

Grupo TMM SAB has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping.

Risk and Volatility

Grupo TMM SAB has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grupo TMM SAB beats Performance Shipping on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo TMM SAB

Grupo TMM, S.A.B., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistics and transportation company in Mexico. It operates in four segments: Maritime, Logistics, Ports and Terminals, and Warehousing. The company offers maritime transportation services, including offshore vessels, which provide transportation and other services to the Mexican offshore oil industry; tankers that transport petroleum products in Mexican waters; parcel tankers, which transport liquid chemical and vegetable oil cargos from and to the United States and Mexico; tugboats that provide towing services at the port of Manzanillo, Mexico; and dry bulk carriers that transport unpackaged commodities, such as steel between South America, the Caribbean, and Mexico. As of March 31, 2018, it operated through a fleet of 39 vessels, which included product and chemical tankers, harbor tugs, and various offshore supply vessels. The company also provides ship repair services through two floating drydocks with a capacity of 3,000 metric tons each; port agent services to vessel owners and operators in the Mexican ports; and warehousing and bonded warehousing facility management services, as well as operates the Tuxpan, Tampico, and Acapulco port facilities. In addition, it offers logistics services, including consulting, analytical, and logistics outsourcing; logistics network analysis; logistics information process design; intermodal transport; supply chain and logistics management; product handling and repackaging; local pre-assembly; container maintenance and repair; and inbound and outbound distribution using various transportation modes to automobile manufacturers and retailers. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships worldwide. As of March 26, 2019, it owned and operated two post-Panamax and two Panamax container vessels. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

