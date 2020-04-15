Comparing Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) & Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nephros has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

33.2% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Nephros shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -2,901.99% -259.07% -71.14% Nephros -49.93% -56.37% -35.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Nephros’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $4.11 million 264.13 -$119.36 million ($1.16) -6.41 Nephros $5.69 million 11.69 -$3.40 million ($0.54) -13.68

Nephros has higher revenue and earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inovio Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Nephros, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 2 7 0 2.78 Nephros 0 1 2 0 2.67

Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $8.43, indicating a potential upside of 13.29%. Nephros has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.66%. Given Nephros’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nephros is more favorable than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Nephros beats Inovio Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. The company is involved in conducting and planning clinical studies of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for human papillomavirus-caused pre-cancers and cancers; bladder cancer; glioblastoma multiforme; hepatitis B virus; hepatitis C virus; human immunodeficiency virus; Ebola virus; middle east respiratory syndrome; and Zika virus. Its partners and collaborators include MedImmune, Limited; The Wistar Institute; University of Pennsylvania; GeneOne Life Science Inc.; ApolloBio Corporation; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; Plumbline Life Sciences, Inc.; Drexel University; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; United States Military HIV Research Program; U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases; National Institutes of Health; HIV Vaccines Trial Network; Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy; and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in hemodialysis treatment; and water filters to food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets under the AETHER brand name. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.