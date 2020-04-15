Commercial Metals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 4,103 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 530% compared to the average volume of 651 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,777,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,761,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,522 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,398,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 442.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 714,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after acquiring an additional 582,662 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $9,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Commercial Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.