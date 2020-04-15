Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Commerce Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Commerce Bancshares has a payout ratio of 41.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Commerce Bancshares to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,810. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.47.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $346.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 7,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $482,067.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,466.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $264,848.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,062 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.