Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMCO. CJS Securities lowered Columbus McKinnon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

CMCO traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 84,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,545. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.32.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $199.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,795 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $103,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $64,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,129,831 over the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 734,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after purchasing an additional 197,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 590,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after buying an additional 61,525 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth $22,823,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,790,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

