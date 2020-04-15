Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $26.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 1,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $28,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,842.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

