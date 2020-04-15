Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $26.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $41.40.
In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 1,000 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.27 per share, with a total value of $28,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,842.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Columbia Banking System Company Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
