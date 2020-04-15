Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

COHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coherent from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.

COHR opened at $116.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.69 and its 200-day moving average is $145.48. Coherent has a 1-year low of $78.21 and a 1-year high of $178.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.88 and a beta of 1.79.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coherent will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $75,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,492.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Coherent by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherent by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Coherent by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coherent by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coherent by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

