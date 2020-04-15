Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.
COHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coherent from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.67.
COHR opened at $116.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.69 and its 200-day moving average is $145.48. Coherent has a 1-year low of $78.21 and a 1-year high of $178.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.88 and a beta of 1.79.
In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $75,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,492.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Coherent by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherent by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Coherent by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coherent by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Coherent by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.
About Coherent
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
