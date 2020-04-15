Cognizant Technology Solutions’ (CTSH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) in a report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CTSH. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an underweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.95.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $54.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $74.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,140,919.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,972.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $3,843,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,235. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.