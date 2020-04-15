Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,115 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $19,244,610,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $364,997,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,642 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $786,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,713,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,222,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.62. 1,443,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,545,985. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $74.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,235. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.