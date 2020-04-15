CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CNO Financial’s top line has been witnessing growth over the past several years. Its Bankers Life and Washington National segments are poised for growth. Its tie-up with Wilton Reassurance Company on the back of growth initiatives launched in the last few years, will likely boost its growth. The company’s cost-cutting initiatives for enhancing its earnings profile also impress. It flaunts a solid capital position on which it has been raising its quarterly dividend since 2013. CNO Financial has invested significantly in technology to improve agent productivity as well as sales and advertising. The company’s shares have lost lower than its industry in a year. However, its rising debt level continues to induce interest expenses and put a strain on margin expansion. Weak performance at Colonial Penn also bothers.”

CNO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

NYSE:CNO opened at $13.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.35. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. Research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bruce K. Baude acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $56,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,780.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough acquired 11,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,747.82. Insiders acquired 50,758 shares of company stock worth $575,758 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,718,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,770,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,970 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,692,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 768.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 529,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 468,509 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

