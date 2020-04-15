Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0897 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $10.17.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

