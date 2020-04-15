Clough Global Equity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1104 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLQ opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.