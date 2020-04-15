Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1008 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN GLV opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $11.90.

In other Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund news, insider Kevin Joseph Mcnally purchased 5,900 shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,223.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.