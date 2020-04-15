Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,731,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,455,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded down $5.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.00. 1,264,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,018. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

