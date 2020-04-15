Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,955 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 619.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.17. 35,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,138. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $61.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4183 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.