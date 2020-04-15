Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,048 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 218,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,548,000.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.70. 877,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45.

