Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 21,951 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,951 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 52,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000.

Shares of HACK stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 94,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,987. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.96. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $45.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th.

