Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 19,292 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,292 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,427,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,344,000 after purchasing an additional 496,216 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,447,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,532,000. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,153,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 866.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after acquiring an additional 143,319 shares during the period.

GSLC traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.33. 1,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,770. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $68.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3061 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

