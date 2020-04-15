Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,567 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63,818 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

QQQ traded down $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,532,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,807,398. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

