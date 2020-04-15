Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 154 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,116,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

VBK stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.84. The company had a trading volume of 941 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,216. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $123.28 and a 1 year high of $211.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.95.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

