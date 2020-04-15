Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 32,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 152,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 170.9% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 53,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.09. 573,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,545,467. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.31. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $62.09.

