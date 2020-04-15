Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,334 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after purchasing an additional 109,390 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 219,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,192,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,902,965. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

